US VP Vance meets Indian PM Modi for tough talks on trade

US Vice President JD Vance met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a red carpet welcome in New Delhi on Monday, as India bids for an early trade deal to stave off punishing tariffs.

Modi’s office said that there had been “significant progress in the negotiations” with the two countries negotiating the first tranche of a trade deal.

New Delhi hopes to secure relief within the 90-day pause on steep tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump this month.

Vance’s office similarly reported “significant progress” in the talks and said the two men had established a roadmap for how economic discussions would proceed.