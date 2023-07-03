OIC seeks collective measures to prevent desecration of  Holy Quran, insult against the Prophet

Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, emphasized the importance of unified and collective action by Member States to prevent the recurrence of incidents involving the desecration of copies of the Holy Quran and insults directed towards Prophet Muhammad, UNB reports.

During a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation at the General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah, Taha called upon member nations to discuss and implement measures to address the repercussions of the recent incident involving the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in front of the Central Mosque in Stockholm, Sweden, which occurred on the first day of Eid al-Adha.