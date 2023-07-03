OIC seeks collective measures to prevent desecration of  Holy Quran, insult against the Prophet

Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, emphasized the importance of unified and collective action by Member States to prevent the recurrence of incidents involving the desecration of copies of the Holy Quran and insults directed towards Prophet Muhammad, UNB reports.
During a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation at the General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah, Taha called upon member nations to discuss and implement measures to address the repercussions of the recent incident involving the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in front of the Central Mosque in Stockholm, Sweden, which occurred on the first day of Eid al-Adha.
The Executive Committee meeting was held at the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, current Chair of the Islamic Summit and the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, according to the OIC headquarters.
“We must send constant reminders to the international community regarding the urgent application of international law, which clearly prohibits any advocacy of religious hatred,” he said.
The Secretary-General said “unfortunately, on the first day of that auspicious occasion, when all Muslims around the world were celebrating the Eid, a despicable act of desecration of a copy of Holy Qur’an was committed outside the central mosque in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden”.
He pointed out that the meeting was held to discuss the appropriate response.
Taha also stressed the need to send a clear message that acts of desecration of copies of the Holy Qur’an and insults against our honoured Prophet Muhammad were not mere ordinary Islamophobia incidents.