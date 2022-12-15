US financial sanctions target one of Russia's richest men

The US announced financial sanctions targeting one of Russia's wealthiest men, Vladimir Potanin, the Treasury Department and State Department said Thursday, adding to efforts that curb Moscow's ability to fund its war in Ukraine.

The actions follow earlier moves by Washington to isolate Russia from the global financial system, and are expected to complement those of the US's partners, according to authorities.

"The Department of State is imposing sanctions on Vladimir Potanin, one of Russia's wealthiest oligarchs and a close associate of President (Vladimir) Putin, as well as three members of his immediate family and his company, Interros," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The department is also identifying Potanin's yacht, Nirvana, as blocked property, he said.