Israel strikes Syrian city, US pounds Huthis in Yemen

Israel bombed a Syrian coastal city on Thursday and the United States conducted multiple strikes on targets in Yemen nearly a month into Israel's war with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Syria, the Huthi rebels in Yemen, Hezbollah and Hamas in Gaza all belong to the so-called axis of resistance led by Iran, which on October 1 conducted a missile strike on Israel.

Israel has vowed to retaliate for the strike, sparking concern around the world that what is already a war on multiple fronts could morph into an all-out regional conflict.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief on Thursday warned Tehran would hit Israel "painfully" if it attacks Iranian targets.