German spy chief sees no 'cracks' in Putin system

Disputes in Russian society do not pose a threat to Vladimir Putin's government, says Bruno Kahl, head of Germany's foreign intelligence service. He argues Moscow has enough recruits and equipment for the war.

Bruno Kahl, the head of the German Intelligence Agency (BND), said on Monday that he does not see any weakening of Russian president Vladimir Putin's rule.

"We see no cracks in the Putin system," Kahl said at the Federal Academy for Security Policy (BAKS).