Ukraine ready for direct talks with Russia only after ceasefire: Zelensky

Ukraine is ready to hold direct peace talks with Russia but only after a ceasefire is in place, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday amid new US pressure to end the three-year-old conflict.

US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff is to go to Moscow this week, the White House said, and a US envoy was to take part in new talks with European officials in London on Wednesday.

US media reports have said US President Donald Trump has proposed accepting that Moscow-annexed territory in Crimea be recognised as Russian and this will be discussed.

"After the ceasefire, we are ready to sit down in any format," Zelensky told journalists at a briefing a day before the key talks in London on a potential Ukraine settlement.

Trump, who had promised to strike a Moscow-Kyiv deal within 24 hours of taking office, has failed in the three months since to secure concessions from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump said at the weekend that he hoped a peace deal could be struck "this week" despite no signs the two sides were close even to a ceasefire, let alone a long-term settlement.