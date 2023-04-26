'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in devastated Bakhmut

The basement in Bakhmut -- the epicentre of Ukraine's determined fight against Russia's invasion -- shakes from shelling above ground and a bloodied, pale soldier tumbles from the ambulance outside.

Soldiers rush to aid the medic treating the shrapnel-wounded serviceman but dash for cover when another Russian rocket crashes into a courtyard nearby, reverberating around abandoned housing blocs.

"Why am I so cold, doctor? I feel like I'm fading," the soldier says, propped up on a mud-stained mattress as the medic works to halt the bleeding.

Thundering Russian artillery echoed non-stop throughout Bakhmut's Soviet-era residential blocs during a rare visit to the embattled city by AFP journalists with Ukrainian troops.