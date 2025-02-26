What do Germany's election results mean for Asia ties?

During the election campaign, Merz vowed a "fundamental" overhaul of Germany's asylum rules following a series of deadly attacks blamed on asylum-seekers. The violent incidents in recent months has hardened public attitudes toward irregular migration.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) benefited from the situation, securing 20.8% of the vote, which is the party's strongest result to date at the federal level.

Merz pledged to impose tough border controls and step up deportations of rejected asylum-seekers, even to Afghanistan. During the election campaign, Merz said the next government must be "prepared to negotiate with the Taliban" in order to step up deportations of Afghan migrants.

Mojib Atal, a migration researcher at the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU), said that "while Merz still requires a coalition partner, stricter migration laws can be anticipated under the next German government."

But some Afghanistan experts warn that engagement with the Taliban could contribute to the normalization of the Islamic fundamentalist group. The Taliban regime has committed numerous human rights violations, including barring Afghan women from most aspects of public life and education.

Wazhma Tokhi, an exiled Afghan women's rights activist and education campaigner currently based in Germany, said that the idea of opening talks with the Taliban "is more than just troubling."

"It is a devastating blow to Afghan women, activists, and refugees who placed their hopes in Germany's commitment to human rights. It is a betrayal of those who have fought, suffered, and lost everything in the struggle for freedom," she told DW.

Tokhi said by holding talks with the Taliban, "we risk sacrificing Afghan women on the altar of political pragmatism."

She added: "Any talks with the Taliban must come with unwavering demands for human rights, especially the rights of women. Anything less is complicity in their oppression."