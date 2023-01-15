Key infrastructure hit, 14 killed in Russian strikes: Ukraine

Ukraine also insisted Saturday that the fighting in Soledar was continuing, a day after Russia's claim that it had captured the ravaged eastern town following a long battle.

Victory there would be a rare achievement for Moscow after a series of military setbacks.

Ukrainian officials denounced the latest wave of deadly Russian missiles strikes across the country, as the country celebrated the Old New Year, a popular holiday in Ukraine.

At least 14 people, including a 15-year-old girl, were killed and 64 wounded when an apartment building was hit in the eastern city of Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on messaging app Telegram.

Seven children were among the wounded, the youngest three years old, he added.

So far 38 people had been pulled from the rubble and the search operation was continuing, he said.

Rescuers were also working through the night to free a woman trapped under the rubble of a destroyed house in Dnipro after hearing her voice, the state emergency service said.