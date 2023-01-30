Finland to stick with Sweden in NATO bid, hopes for green light by July

Finland is sticking to its plan to join NATO at the same time as Nordic neighbour Sweden, and hopes to do so no later than July, Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Monday.

Sweden and Finland applied last year to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but Turkey raised objections.

The three countries signed an agreement in Madrid over a way forward, but last week, Turkey suspended talks after protests in Stockholm that included the burning of a Koran.

Turkey's president Tayyip Erdogan signalled on Sunday that Ankara could agree to Finland joining NATO ahead of Sweden and Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday made similar statements.