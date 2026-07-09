Sweden contributes $1m to IOM's resilience fund
Sweden has contributed $1 million in flexible funding to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), supporting the UN agency's efforts to strengthen its core operations and respond to growing global migration challenges.
Announcing the contribution on Wednesday, IOM said the funding forms part of its Resilience Campaign, a global initiative seeking to raise $100 million in flexible financing to help the organisation maintain essential capacities amid increasing global instability, says a press release.
IOM Director General Amy Pope described Sweden as a longstanding and reliable partner committed to multilateral cooperation and rights-based migration policies.
“Sweden has long been a constructive and reliable partner of IOM, with a clear commitment to multilateral cooperation and rights-based approaches to migration,” Pope said. “This renewed support reflects a strategic, political and operational partnership that continues to deepen, in line with Sweden’s migration priorities and IOM’s global mandate.”
According to IOM, the unearmarked funding will allow the organization to allocate resources where they are needed most, strengthen emergency preparedness and sustain critical operations for vulnerable communities worldwide.
The agency said the contribution also reflects Sweden's confidence in IOM's ability to respond effectively to rapidly evolving migration needs, while enabling greater flexibility in addressing emerging humanitarian priorities.
The funding will support key institutional functions, including oversight, evaluation, auditing, and measures to prevent fraud and corruption, helping ensure accountability and the effective use of resources.
IOM said the contribution would strengthen its capacity to assist people on the move and work with governments to develop coordinated and sustainable responses to migration, while reinforcing international cooperation in an increasingly complex global environment.