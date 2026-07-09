Sweden contributes $1m to IOM's resilience fund

Sweden has contributed $1 million in flexible funding to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), supporting the UN agency's efforts to strengthen its core operations and respond to growing global migration challenges.

Announcing the contribution on Wednesday, IOM said the funding forms part of its Resilience Campaign, a global initiative seeking to raise $100 million in flexible financing to help the organisation maintain essential capacities amid increasing global instability, says a press release.

IOM Director General Amy Pope described Sweden as a longstanding and reliable partner committed to multilateral cooperation and rights-based migration policies.