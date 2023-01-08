Prince Harry to defend scandalous memoirs in TV interviews

Prince Harry will discuss his memoirs in television interviews Sunday after the book's explosive revelations about royal rifts, sex and drugs cast doubt on his future in the British royal family.

The 38-year-old prince's ghost-written book "Spare" was widely leaked after it mistakenly went on sale in Spain ahead of the official publication date Tuesday.

Details include an allegation his brother Prince William, the heir to the throne, attacked him during a row about his wife Meghan; an account of how he lost his virginity; an admission of drug use; and a claim he killed 25 people while serving in Afghanistan.