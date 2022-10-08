Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Ukrainian: IAEA chief

“This is a matter that has to do with international law,” International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi told a news conference during a visit to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“We want the war to stop immediately, and of course the position of the IAEA is that this facility is a Ukrainian facility.”

Russia has occupied the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Europe’s largest, since shortly after its invasion of Ukraine, but Ukrainian staff have continued to operate it.

The ZNPP is located in a part of southern Ukraine that Putin has formally incorporated into Russia after holding what Moscow called referendums, in a move condemned by Kyiv and its Western partners as an illegal land grab.

The situation at the plant is a source of international concern because of fears that repeated shelling of the plant’s territory - for which Kyiv and Moscow blame each other - could lead to a nuclear accident.