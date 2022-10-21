Mordaunt enters Tory race as Johnson eyes comeback for PM  

Britain's divisive former leader Boris Johnson on Friday received heavyweight Conservative backing to stage a sensational comeback following the resignation of prime minister Liz Truss.

Cabinet member Penny Mordaunt became the first to formally declare her candidacy, after the UK's ruling party was forced into its second leadership contest in weeks.

Mordaunt, who just missed out on making the final runoff after Johnson quit, said she was running for "a fresh start, a united party and leadership in the national interest".

Truss announced Thursday she was quitting after just 44 tempestuous days in office.

A poll by YouGov found 79 per cent of British people thought she was right to resign, with 64 per cent calling her a "terrible" prime minister.