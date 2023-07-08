The weaknesses weighing on Putin after Wagner mutiny

Russian President Vladimir Putin emerged from last month's Wagner mutiny looking weakened, despite defusing the immediate threat, according to analysts.

The short-lived and ultimately aborted revolt by Yevgeny Prigozhin's mercenary force marked the most dramatic challenge ever to Putin's rule.

The Belarus-brokered deal to halt Wagner's march toward Moscow saw off a major clash, yet now that agreement seems to be in question.

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that Prigozhin was in Russia -- and thus not in the Belarusian exile called for in the deal.

Here are five weaknesses now facing Putin:

Prigozhin still at large

The whereabouts of Prigozhin and his troops were unclear after Lukashenko spoke on Thursday, with the Kremlin saying it was "not following" the mercenary leader's movements.