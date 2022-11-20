EU trade commissioner visits Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine

European Union trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis visited Kyiv on Friday for talks with president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and prime minister Denys Shmyhal on EU support for Ukraine.

“Arrived in Kyiv to discuss EU’s support to #Ukraine, focus on emergency financial support and our plans for 2023,” Dombrovskis, one of three executive vice presidents among the EU’s 27 commissioners, wrote on Twitter.

“I’ll also discuss with @ZelenskyyUa and @Denys_Shmyhal concrete steps for closer economic integration between EU and Ukraine.”