EU trade commissioner visits Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine

The EU has supported for Ukraine since Russia’s 24 February invasion by imposing several rounds of new sanctions on Moscow and providing Kyiv with financial assistance.
Senior EU officials including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and a number of leaders of EU member states, have also shown solidarity with Ukraine by visiting Kyiv since the start of the war.
EU crisis management commissioner Janez Lenarcic said on Thursday the bloc would also provide temporary cold-weather shelter, generators and electricity grid-repair kits for Ukraine to help it through winter following Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.