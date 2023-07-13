What can Sweden contribute to NATO?

Both Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO last year in response to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Finland has already become a member of the Western defence alliance. However, Turkey, along with Hungary, used its power of veto to reject Sweden’s application, blocking the Scandinavian country from joining.

However, earlier this week, after months of resistance, the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, dropped his opposition. Hungary followed suit, and now, for the first time, it seems possible that Sweden will accede to NATO in the near future. What do the two sides expect to gain from this?