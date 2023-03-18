France bans pension protests opposite parliament

France on Saturday banned protests opposite parliament after a second night of unrest sparked by president Emmanuel Macron imposing an unpopular pension overhaul without a parliament vote.

Peaceful marches however got under way in other parts of the country after Macron's government on Thursday invoked a controversial executive power to force through the bill by decree.

The move has caused outrage among the political class as well as angry protests in the street, presenting the 45-year-old leader with one of his biggest challenges less than a year into his second and final mandate.

Opposition lawmakers have filed two motions of no confidence in the government to be debated in parliament on Monday afternoon, according to parliamentary sources.

They hope to garner enough support to topple the cabinet and repeal the law to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.