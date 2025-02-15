Zelensky seeks 'security guarantees' as US presses end to Ukraine war

"We want to achieve a durable, lasting peace, not the kind of peace that's going to have Eastern Europe in conflict just a couple years down the road," Vance said as the meeting wrapped up.

Zelensky later wrote on X that an envoy from Washington would visit Kyiv.

"We are ready to move as quickly as possible towards a real and guaranteed peace," he wrote.

The Ukrainian leader has acknowledged that it was "not very pleasant" that his own phone call with Trump this week came after Putin's 90-minute call.

US officials have insisted that Ukraine will be not be left in the cold after three years of battling Russia's invasion. Vance said ahead of the Munich meeting that the United States was prepared to pressure Russia, adding that Europe should "of course" be at the table.

But he also told Europe to "step up" bolstering its own defence to allow Washington to focus on threats elsewhere in the world.