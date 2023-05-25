Net migration to UK hits record 606,000 in 2022

"Numbers are too high, it's as simple as that," Sunak told broadcaster ITV following the release of the data.

He said he wanted to bring net migration down, pointing to reforms announced this week which would remove the right for some international students to bring family members into the UK.

Sunak also promised more measures but did not set out a specific target for net migration.

High levels of legal migration have long dominated Britain's political discourse and the issue was a major impetus of its 2016 referendum vote to leave the European Union.