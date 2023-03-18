Kremlin dismisses ICC warrant for Putin

The Kremlin said Friday that the International Criminal Court's decision to issue an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin was legally "void" since Moscow does not recognise the Hague-based court's jurisdiction.

Top Russian officials and propagandists seethed with anger, while members of the opposition hailed the move.

"Russia, just like a number of different countries, does not recognise the jurisdiction of this court and so from a legal point of view, the decisions of this court are void," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russia is not a member of the ICC.