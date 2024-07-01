EU leaders criticised next NATO boss Rutte: Poland PM

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who will be NATO's next secretary-general, was criticised by other European Union leaders at a summit for his opposition to joint EU funding of defence projects, Poland's prime minister said on Friday.

Defence was high on the agenda at a European Union summit in Brussels that started on Thursday, with war raging in Ukraine and president Volodymyr Zelenskiy in attendance.

Leaders discussed proposals for common financing of defence projects in the bloc, but these faced opposition from Rutte and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.