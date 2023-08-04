Denmark tightens border control after Quran burnings

Denmark is tightening border controls to boost domestic security and prevent unwanted individuals from entering the country after recent Quran burnings, the government said, following a similar decision by Sweden this week.

Authorities fear revenge attacks after anti-Islam activists in Denmark and Sweden burned and damaged several copies of the Muslim holy book in recent months, inciting outrage in the Muslim world and demands that governments ban such acts.

"Authorities have today concluded that it is necessary at this time to increase the focus on who is entering Denmark, in order to respond to the specific and current threats," the Danish justice ministry said in a statement late on Thursday.