'External activity' probably behind Finland-Estonia gas pipe leak

Finnish president Sauli Niinisto said on Tuesday a leak leading to the shutdown of a natural gas pipeline from Estonia to Finland this weekend was probably caused by an "external" element.

Last year there were a series of underwater blasts that ruptured three pipelines that carried natural gas from Russia to Western Europe, at a time of high geopolitical tensions as Moscow cut gas supplies to Europe.

But the government cautioned against leaping to any conclusions at this stage about the latest leak, as authorities said it seemed unlikely that explosives were the cause.

Niinisto said that he had been in touch with NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, and that the military alliance was ready to assist in the investigation.