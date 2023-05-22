Greece eyes new vote as PM to seek absolute majority

A day after national elections, Greece on Monday was bracing for a new ballot which vote-winner prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ party is poised to seek in order to govern alone.

The conservative New Democracy party of Mitsotakis scored a thumping win in Sunday’s vote, with a clear 20-point lead over its nearest rival—Syriza led by leftist Alexis Tsipras.

Voters handed the conservatives their best result in 14 years, crediting the party with bringing economic stability back to a nation once known as an EU laggard.

Mitsotakis himself said the “great victory surpassed our own expectations”.