UK general election in numbers

Here are some of the key numbers as UK voters go to the polls Thursday in a general election predicted to see the ruling Conservatives dumped out of office after 14 years.

650 seats

The number of seats up for grabs across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. A party needs to secure 326 seats to have a majority in parliament.

4,515 candidates

The total number of candidates from 98 different political parties -- a record. Of them, 459 are independents and 30 percent are women.

AFP also counted at least 29 joke candidates, including 22 running for the "Official Monster Raving Loony Party".

The most common name among candidates is David, accounting for over 100 candidates, according to the Electoral Reform Society.