Russia faces “difficult fight” to retake Ukraine-held area: Top US spy

Putin, he said, “is not only going to have to face the fact that there is a front line now within Russian territory that he’s going to have to deal with, he has to deal with reverberations back in his own society that they have lost a piece of Russian territory.”

Ukraine’s success in Kursk “has the potential to change the dynamic” of the conflict “a little bit going forward,” he continued without elaborating.

Ukraine has claimed the capture of 100 settlements in its incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, while Russian forces continue to inch forward in the eastern Donetsk region.

Cohen said that Russia has been making those gains “at extraordinary cost” in troops and equipment and “may or may not” capture the key Ukrainian logistics hub city of Pokrovsk.