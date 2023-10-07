Over 900 migrants arrive on Spain's Canary Islands

More than 900 migrants have reached Spain's Canary Islands in several boats over the past 24 hours after crossing from west Africa, the country's maritime rescue service said on Friday.

Their arrival came as European Union leaders met in Granada in southern Spain, with the thorny issue of migration in focus due to the recent surge in arrivals on the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Five boats carrying a total of 526 people arrived at El Hierro, the smallest and most westerly of the Canary Islands, Spain's maritime rescue service said.

Another two boats arrived in Tenerife and three on Gran Canaria, bringing the total to 908 people, among them women and children.