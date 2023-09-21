Poland no longer arming Ukraine: Polish PM

The Ukrainian leader said some countries were only pretending to support his nation as it wages a counteroffensive to retake land taken by Russia. Warsaw took offence at this.

Poland has been one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters after Russia invaded in February 2022, and is one of Kyiv's main weapons suppliers.

Much of the weaponry that the United States and other countries send to Ukraine passes through Poland, which borders Ukraine to the west.

Poland also hosts some one million Ukrainian refugees, who have benefited from various kinds of state aid.

Tensions between Warsaw and Kyiv were sparked by a Polish ban on Ukrainian grain imports, with the goal of protecting its own farmers.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was asked Wednesday if his country would continue to back Kyiv, despite this dispute.

"We are no longer transferring weapons to Ukraine, because we are now arming Poland with more modern weapons," Morawiecki said.