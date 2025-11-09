Fighting disinformation and championing the truth

In another session, 'The Newsroom of the Future: Can it Resist the Weaponisation of the Media?", the speakers emphasised that the newsroom was not just a room. It is a rationale stitched together by the underlying fact that truth is under attack. It was not just about dictators, but the sheer speed at which things were happening that makes it extremely hard for journalists.

A journalist spoke of how they walked out of the Pentagon when they were given a document to sign, a document that would destroy years of trust. They were told, sign this document so you can enter the Pentagon and even after that you will need permission to write. The journalists refused. There were many challenges and restrictions ahead, but the only way was to go forward.

A journalist from Belarus spoke of how it was difficult to function in the absence of working institutions. She said that despite a common conception that they were a proxy state of Russia, they were not. But they had lost information sovereignty. They struggle to hold on to their media freedom.