Scottish govt vows UK independence push despite court setback

Sturgeon, who leads the Scottish National Party (SNP), said she respected the ruling, but accused Westminster of showing “contempt” for Scotland’s democratic will.

The SNP-led government will now look to use the UK election due by early 2025 as a “de facto referendum” on separating after more than 300 years, Sturgeon told a news conference.

“We must and we will find another democratic, lawful and constitutional means by which the Scottish people can express their will. In my view, that can only be an election,” she added.

Outside the court, David Simpson, 70, who first voted for the SNP in 1970, said he was still hopeful of achieving independence in the future.

“This is not the end of the road,” he told AFP. “There is nothing impossible.”

In Edinburgh, campaigners holding a Saltire flag emblazoned with the words “Scottish not British” said their voices had been stifled.

“Nobody is letting us have our say,” said Gerard Clarke, 74.