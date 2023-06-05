Polish opposition supporters, seeking change, mark 1989 Solidarity win

Some held masks of ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski that had the word “shame” written on them. Half a million people were marching, according to organisers. Police and city officials did not give an estimate. Thousands also marched in other Polish cities and towns.

“I took part in many marches, but I’ve never seen a protest of this size with such energy, I feel this is a breakthrough like 4 June, 1989 was,” Jacek Gwozdz, 51, an IT specialist from Nowy Sacz, said in Warsaw.

Opinion polls show an election due after the summer will be closely fought, with Russia’s war in neighbouring Ukraine giving a boost to the Law and Justice (PiS) government which has emerged as a leading voice against the Kremlin in Europe.