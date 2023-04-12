Italy declares state of emergency over migrants

The Italian government declared a state of emergency on Tuesday to deal with the “sharp rise” of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean.

It will last for about six months and provide €5 million (roughly $5.45 million) to regions dealing with crisis in the south of Italy.

The money is supposed to fund setting up new reception centres for migrants, while declaring the emergency should make it easier for Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing government to repatriate those not allowed to stay in Italy faster.