UK rules out youth mobility deal with EU

The UK government has ruled out any post-Brexit deal with the EU that would make it easier for young Britons to live, study and work in the bloc, a government spokesman said on Saturday.

The European Commission this week called for the 27 EU nations to open negotiations on a "youth mobility scheme" for UK citizens aged 18-30.

But the UK, which has individual youth mobility schemes with 13 countries, including Australia, Canada, San Marino, Iceland and Monaco, said it preferred bilateral arrangements with individual countries over an EU-wide deal.