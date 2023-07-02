France: A chronicle of police violence

In 2022 alone, there were 138 documented incidences of French police firing shots at moving cars, while 13 people died in shootings that took place during traffic stops.

On Tuesday, the police killing of a 17-year-old of Algerian descent named Nahel in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre sparked unrest that has spread has far as Belgium. While not every deadly police action provokes protest, there are a number of allegedly racist killings that stand out in the collective French memory.