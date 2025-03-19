Ukraine ceasefire talks planned Sunday in Jeddah: US

Talks on a ceasefire in Russia’s war with Ukraine will continue on Sunday in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said Tuesday.

In an interview with Fox News hours after Trump held a lengthy phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Witkoff said talks on a ceasefire deal “will begin on Sunday in Jeddah.”

Witkoff said the US delegation in Saudi Arabia would be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, but did not indicate who they would be holding talks with.