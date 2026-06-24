Europe swelters under record-breaking heatwave

Europe struggled to cope with a record-breaking heatwave on Wednesday (24 June), with at least 94 million people expected to experience temperatures above 35C, most of them in France and Spain.

AFP estimates based on analysis of forecasts from the German weather service and 2025 population projections from the Joint Research Centre suggest maximum temperatures will surpass 30C for more than 350 million people—more than two-thirds of the continent's population.

The extreme weather—whose effects have been made worse by buildings and infrastructure not designed to cope with high temperatures—is being driven by atmospheric patterns trapping hot air.