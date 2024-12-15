Russia using North Korean troops in bid to reclaim Kursk: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Russia had begun deploying North Korean soldiers to storm Ukrainian positions in the Kursk region.

He spoke after Russian authorities said their firefighters were battling a blaze in the western Oryol region caused by a drone attack, with Ukraine saying it had hit a major oil terminal.

"Today, we already have preliminary data that the Russians have begun to use North Korean soldiers in their assaults. A significant number of them," said Zelensky in his evening address.

"The Russians include them in combined units and use them in operations in the Kursk region," he said.

While so far they had only been deployed there, they might also be sent to other parts of the frontline, he said, adding: "There are also already noticeable losses in this category."