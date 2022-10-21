Who will replace Truss as UK prime minister? Sunak? Mordaunt? Johnson?

The sight of yet another unpopular prime minister making a resignation speech in Downing Street - and the start of a new leadership race - underscores just how volatile British politics has become since the 2016 vote to leave the European Union.

Speaking outside the door of her Number 10 office, Truss accepted that she had lost the faith of her party and would step down next week. The pound rallied as she spoke.

“I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” said Truss, who was supported only by her husband with her aides and loyal ministers noticeably absent.

Allied leaders said they would continue to work with her successor and emphasised the importance of stability.

Truss was elected in September to lead the Conservative Party by its members, not the broader electorate, and with support from only around a third of the party’s lawmakers.

She had promised tax cuts funded by borrowing, deregulation and a sharp shift to the right on cultural and social issues.