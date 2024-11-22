Orban to invite Netanyahu in defiance of ICC arrest warrant

Orban called the ICC’s decision “outrageously brazen and “cynical”, saying it “intervenes in an ongoing conflict... dressed up as a legal decision, but in fact for political purposes”.

“There is no choice here, we have to defy this decision,” the nationalist leader said in his weekly interview with state radio.

“Later today, I will invite the Israeli Prime Minister, Mr. Netanyahu, to visit Hungary, where I will guarantee him, if he comes, that the judgment of the International Criminal Court will have no effect in Hungary, and that we will not follow its terms,” he added.