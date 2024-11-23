Putin vows more tests of nuke-capable missile fired at Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday promised more combat test-firing of an experimental hypersonic missile launched at Ukraine, as Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for updated air-defence systems to meet the new threat.

The latest statements from the leaders came hours after Ukraine's parliament shut down over heightened fears of a missile attack.

A day after Moscow fired the new missile at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, Putin said there would be more tests of the new Oreshnik missile.

"We will continue these tests, including in combat conditions, depending on the situation and character of the security threats posted to Russia," Putin said in a televised meeting with military chiefs.

Russia would also begin serial production of the experimental weapon, he added.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday it was already looking for updated air-defence systems from its allies in response to the new threat.

Earlier Friday, China's foreign ministry had repeated its call for "calm" and "restraint" in the war after Russia confirmed it had fired the ballistic missile.

In his video address however, Zelensky said: "From Russia, this is a mockery of the position of states such as China, states of the Global South, some leaders who call for restraint every time."