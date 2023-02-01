'Very constructive' Brexit talks with UK on Northern Ireland: EU

The EU is having "very constructive talks" with Britain on post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland, but no deal has yet been reached, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.

"You know the principle: that everything is only negotiated at the very end when you know what the result is and you give a final signature," she told a news conference following UK press reports that a deal was all but agreed.

She said she had an "excellent relationship" with British prime minister Rishi Sunak, who took office in October, adding that "our teams are working together to find solutions" on the issue.