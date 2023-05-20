Biden backs advanced fighter jets, pilot training for Ukraine

US president Joe Biden told G7 leaders that Washington will support providing advanced warplanes including F-16s to Ukraine and will back efforts to train Kyiv's pilots, a senior White House official said Friday.

The US move signals a major breakthrough for Kyiv, which has repeatedly -- and until recently unsuccessfully -- pushed its Western supporters to agree to provide high-tech jets as it fights to fend off Russia's invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky -- who is set to meet Biden during the G7 summit in Japan -- hailed the move as a "historic decision," adding that he looked forward to "discussing the practical implementation" of the plan in Hiroshima.