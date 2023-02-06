Major quake kills at least 95 across Turkey, Syria

Television images showed shocked people in Turkey standing in the snow in their pyjamas, watching rescuers dig through the debris of damaged homes.

The quake struck at 4:17 am local time (0117 GMT) at a depth of about 17.9 kilometres (11 miles), the US agency said, with a 6.7-magnitude aftershock striking 15 minutes later.

Turkey’s AFAD emergencies service centre put the first quake’s magnitude at 7.4.

The earthquake was one of the most powerful to hit the region in at least a century.

“I convey my best wishes to all our citizens who were affected by the earthquake,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted.

“We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage.”

The earthquake levelled dozens of buildings across major cities of southern Turkey as well as neighbouring Syria, a country gripped by more than a decade of violence that has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions of people.