As Germany ends nuclear era activist says still more to do

Heinz Smital was a 24-year-old nuclear physics researcher when he first saw how far nuclear contamination could spread after the Chornobyl disaster in 1986.

A few days after it occurred he waved a damp cloth out of a window at the University of Vienna to sample the city’s air and was shocked by how many radionuclides could be seen under a microscope.

“Technetium, Cobalt, Cesium 134, Cesium 137 ...Chornobyl was 1,000 kilometres away ... That made an impression,” Smital, now 61, said as he told Reuters about his life-long activism against nuclear power in Germany.