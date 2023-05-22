F-16’s to Kyiv would raise question on NATO’s involvement: Russia

The transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv would raise the question of NATO’s involvement in the conflict, Russia’s ambassador to the United States said in comments published early Monday.

“There is no infrastructure for the operation of the F-16 in Ukraine and the needed number of pilots and maintenance personnel is not there either,” Anatoly Antonov said in a statement posted on the embassy’s Telegram channel on Monday.

“What will happen if the American fighters take off from NATO airfields, controlled by foreign ‘volunteers’?”

The remarks come after US President Joe Biden on Friday endorsed a plan for training programmes for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.