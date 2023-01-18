Secret beeline: French son of WWII German soldier uncovers hidden origins

The best Christmas present Thierry Soudan ever received was a candle made from beeswax “from my father’s hives”—a father the Frenchman never met.

For most of his life the 80-year-old did not know that his father was a German soldier who his mother fell in love with during the Nazi occupation of France in World War II.

She kept the “shameful” secret to the grave, and it was only in late middle age that Soudan—who keeps bees himself—started to piece together the story behind his birth on 19 October, 1942.