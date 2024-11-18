Massive Russian air attack pounds Ukraine as 1,000th day of war nears

Russia pounded Ukraine on Sunday with a massive attack that killed 11 civilians across several regions and damaged the country's already fragile energy grid, as the world prepared to mark 1,000 days since Moscow's invasion.

Nationwide emergency power restrictions would be implemented Monday ahead of a much-feared winter, the state grid operator announced.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow launched 120 missiles and almost 100 drones, targeting Kyiv as well as southern, central and far-western corners of the country.

The attack, which officials said was one of Russia's largest, came as Moscow's assault neared its 1,000th day, which will be marked at the United Nations on Monday.

Civilians were killed in the Mykolaiv, Lviv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions.

Rescuers scrambled to respond, with firefighters in the Odesa region hosing down heavily damaged buildings, showing a baby crib damaged in a residential house.

The devastation comes at a time when Moscow has been steadily advancing in Ukraine's east and with the imminent return of Donald Trump to the White House, raising fears over the future of US support for Kyiv.

Many fear a third winter of war will be the toughest yet, with Ukraine's energy infrastructure already damaged by intense Russian attacks.