Police arrest 1,000 in French riots ahead of teen's funeral

A car is caught up in flames in Saint-Herblain, near Nantes, western France on early July 1, 2023Violence and looting hit France in a fourth night of protests as massively deployed police made nearly 1,000 arrests and the country braced for more riots ahead of the funeral Saturday of the teenager who was killed by an officer during a traffic stop.

The government said the violence had "lessened" compared to previous nights, but the interior ministry still reported 994 arrests nationwide overnight, and 79 injuries among police and gendarmes.

This is more than on any night since the protests began Tuesday, sparked by the death of 17-year-old Nahel by a police bullet.