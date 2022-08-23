Kyiv vows to restore Ukrainian rule in Crimea

"And this is true, and I believe in it 100 per cent, that to overcome terror, to return guarantees and security to our region, to Europe, to the whole world, it is necessary to gain victory in the fight against Russian aggression."
"It is necessary to liberate Crimea from occupation," he said. "This will be the resuscitation of world law and order."
Zelenskiy said representatives of about 60 states and international organisations were taking part in the summit, including about 40 presidents and prime ministers. Almost all were participating online but Polish President Andrzei Duda attended during a visit to Kyiv.
Russia shows no sign of abandoning Crimea, home to its Black Sea fleet, and has used the peninsula as a platform to launch missile strikes on Ukrainian targets.
"Despite (Russian) threats, Ukraine is strong enough to see the prospects for Ukrainian Crimea," Zelenskiy said. "Ukraine's restoration of control over the Crimea peninsula will be an historic anti-war step in Europe restoring security and justice."
He said Russia had turned Crimea into "an ecological disaster zone and a military springboard for aggression", using it to fire 750 cruise missiles at "cities and communities".
Russia was unable to verify how many missiles have been launched from Crimea during the conflict.